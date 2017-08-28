Stoltenberg: EU depends on NATO in terms of security

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union is dependent in terms of security and will not be able to handle without NATO.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Secretary General of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg said in a interview with the Rzeczpospolita.

Touching upon the common European defense policy, Stoltenberg indicated that it must be not rivaly, but an addition to NATO.”

“We want to have more European forces, modern opportunities and increase our expenses on defense. Nevertheless, we should avoid overlapping, establishing the European commands or the European army, as well as the rhetoric that Europe would be able to handle without NATO,” he said.

According to him, NATO is the guarantor of the collective security, and Europe depends on the alliance.