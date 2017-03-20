Stephen Hawking planning trip to space

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Famous British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking is planning to travel into space within the Virgin Galactic program.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the scientist said during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Virgin Galactic intends to launch a program of tourist suborbital space flights for everyone. In the future, the company also intends to offer customers orbital flights.

“And I can tell you what will make me happy, to travel in space. I thought no one would take me but Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic boss - ed.) has offered me a seat on Virgin Galactic and I said yes immediately”, Hawking said.

In 1963, 22-year-old Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The doctors then believed that he left to live two to three years. However, their predictions did not come true, the scientist continued his scientific work, was twice married and became the father of three children. Even completely paralyzed, Hawking leads an active life — studies, teaches, speaks, communicating through a computer speech synthesizer.