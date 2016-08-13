​Steinmeier proposes to establish a humanitarian air bridge to Aleppo

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for establishing in Aleppo air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid, Report informs citing BBC.

"If it is still impossible to continue providing humanitarian aid to both parts of Aleppo in sufficient quantity, we should think about the delivery option of first of all medicine through the air," – was said in a statement.

Steinmeier added that members of the contact group on Syria agreed to consider such a possibility.