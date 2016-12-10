 Top
    State of emergency in France may be extended

    Presumably, the decision will be approved by December 13

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ French government will propose extending the country's state of emergency until July 15, 2017 due tothe  presidential and parliament elections in spring next year.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, Prime Minister of France Bernard Cazeneuve said.

    Presumably, the decision will be approved by December 13.

    Notably, after last year's terrorist attacks in Paris, the state of emergency was introduced in France until July 15, 2017.

