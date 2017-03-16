State Department: US to cut international aid

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ The US will reduce international aid, but not diplomatic functions of the State Department.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Mick Mulvaney has said presenting a draft version of the federal budget for 2017 financial year.

"You will see a very sharp reduction in the State Department," Mulvaney said.

"The president said he would spend less money abroad and more in our country. So when we implement this policy, things such as foreign aid will be reduced", he added.

At the same time, President Trump in no way plans to curtail the main functions of the State Department, assured representative of the White House.