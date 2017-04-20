Stalker chasing Obama’s daughter detained

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ A crazed stalker who allegedly asked Barack Obama's daughter Malia to marry him after turning up at her office has been detained. Report informs citing the New York Daily News.

Two days later Cardoso, 30, allegedly followed Malia out of another building where she also interns.

He was recognised by her bodyguards because he reportedly tried to get into the White House when Malia was a member of the first family.

He was interviewed by Secret Service agents after arriving at Malia's workplace and he was taken away for psychiatric evaluation.

Officials are also considering whether to bring harassment charges against him.