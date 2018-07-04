St. Louis shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured - VIDEO

© AP

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ A man has been killed and five other people injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Louis, US. Report informs citing the Associated Press.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that someone in a sport utility vehicle began shooting Tuesday in a neighborhood on the city’s north side. A man sitting on a porch was fatally wounded. Police did not immediately identify him.

Two other men were critically wounded as they sat inside a car.

Three women were also hurt. One was listed in stable condition and the other two sustained graze wounds.

The SUV drove off after the shooting. No arrests have been reported.