Sri Lankan police chief resigns over bombings

Sri Lanka's top police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks that killed over 200 people.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that President of the Republic Maithripala Sirisena said that the new head of the Department will be appointed soon.

"The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I'll nominate a new IGP soon."

Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Hemasiri Fernando also resigned yesterday. Earlier, the President said that neither police chief nor the Secretary of the Defense Ministry provide him with a report of intelligence services on possible attacks on churches and in places of tourist congestion.