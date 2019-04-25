Sri Lanka suspends plans to grant citizens of 39 countries visa-free entry

Sri Lanka's government said Thursday it was suspending plans to grant citizens of 39 countries visa-free entry during the country's tourism low season after deadly Easter bombings that killed hundreds. Report informs citing the TASS.

"Although arrangements were in place to issue visas on arrival for citizens of 39 countries, we have now decided to hold it for the time being in consideration of the current security situation," Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said in a statement.

"Investigations have revealed foreign links to the (Easter) attacks and we don't want this programme to be abused."

Sri Lanka had announced last month a plan to allow visa-free entry to tourists from 39 countries, including EU members, Australia and the United States, during the low season, from May 1.

On April 21 there were largest series of terrorist attacks in the history of Sri Lanka.