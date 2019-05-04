Sri Lanka strengthens protection over bridges due to threat of new terrorist attacks

The police of Sri Lanka strengthen the protection of bridges in Colombo on the background of information about the upcoming attacks by extremists, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

It is noted that some of the attackers involved in a series of terrorist attacks that occured on April 21, are still at large.

According to law enforcement agencies, the target of new attacks may be bridges in Colombo, thus additional police forces will be deployed on the bridges.

In addition, the Navy will strengthen patrols on rivers and canals.