Sri Lanka’s ex-oil minister arrested over demonstrator’s murder

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Sri Lanka arrested former Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga within the investigation of killing of a demonstrator near the building of oil and gas companies. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement was made by the local newspaper Daily Mirror.

There was a protest near the building of the oil and gas company Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in the suburbs of the capital Colombo yesterday. The demonstrators gathered near the office when the ex-Minister arrived. As reported later in police, security officers, trying to ensure the safety of the official, opened fire on the protesters.

By confirmed data, three victims were taken to hospital, one of them died later.