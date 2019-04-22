Sri Lanka police detain 24 people over terrorist attacks

Twenty-four people were arrested in Sri Lanka in connection with the explosions that occurred in the country on the day of Catholic Easter, police spokesman in Rowan of Gunasekera told CNN, Report informs citing the Interfax.

He noted that two men were arrested on Monday in a hotel located in Dambulla city. According to him, the arrest was connected with the explosions that took place the day before.

In total, the police detained 24 suspects involved in the terrorist attacks.

By the latest data, the death toll in the explosions reached 290 people, while 500 were injured.