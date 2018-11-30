Sri Lanka parliament halts ministers' salaries

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today Sri Lanka's parliament has set to pass a motion cutting ministers' salaries and travel expenses, but it was unclear how the move would impact the disputed government of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa whose ministers boycotted the vote, Report informs citing Kommersant.

Rajapaksa loyalists boycotted a vote on Thursday to cut the Prime Minister's budget, which passed 123 to none in the 225-member parliament, arguing the motion was invalid due to ongoing legal reviews of the president's actions.

"Secretaries to any and all ministries have no authority to approve any payment...for the salaries...of Ministers, State Ministers, Deputy Ministers and their personal staff and are also prohibited from defraying expenses incurred in foreign travel, internal air travel including use of helicopters," an order paper detailing a motion for Friday's session reads.

Notably, the voting was held against the backdrop of opposition between the Parliament and the government of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The political crisis in the country began about a month ago, when President Maitripala Sirisena elected in 2015, appointed Rajapaksa as the head of the government, who was President of the country in 2005-2015.

Earlier the speech of the Prime Minister in Sri Lanka Parliament was followed by a scuffle.