Sri Lanka bombings killed three children of Denmark's richest man

Anders Holch Povlsen's four children were visiting the country over the Easter holiday.

Three children of Denmark’s richest man were among almost 300 victims killed in the Sri Lanka terror attacks, Report informs.

His daughter Alma posted a photo on Instagram days before the bombings, showing her three siblings sat by a palm-linked swimming pool and calling them “three little bears”.

A spokesperson for Mr Holch Povlsen confirmed three of the children had been killed in the Easter Sunday attacks, and Denmark’s foreign ministry said three Danes were among the victims.

Mr Holch Povlsen is the largest stakeholder in Asos and Scotland's biggest private landowner.

