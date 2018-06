Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ As many as nine students have been killed and 24 injured after a speeding vehicle entered their school compound today afternoon in Bihar's Muzaffarpur area. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

A speeding Mahindra Bolero rammed the building at the time of dispersal of classes and crushed the children to death while they were on their way home.

All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.