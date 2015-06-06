Special Representative of OSCE Chairman resigns

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Special Envoy, Swiss Heidi Tagliavini resigns from her post. Report informs referring to Russian TASS, the official representative of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Jean-Marc Krevuaze said.

Ambassador Heidi Tagliavini "wants to soon complete her mandate," he said.

Spokesman did not disclose other details, noting that "additional information will be given in the near future."

"At the moment, Ms. Tagliavini is not willing to speak (on the issue)", concluded Jean-Marc Krevuaze.