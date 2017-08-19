Special advisor to US president on regulation steps down

© Tehnot.com

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Carl Icahn announced Friday that he is stepping down from his role as special advisor to President Donald Trump on regulation.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to information, this is due to possible conflicts of interest.

"This will confirm our conversation today in which we agreed that I would cease to act as special advisor to the President on issues relating to regulatory reform," Icahn's letter to D. Trump says.

"Nevertheless, I chose to end this arrangement with your blessing because I did not want partisan bickering about my role to in any way cloud your administration or Ms. Rao's important work. While I do not know Ms. Rao and played no part in her appointment, I am confident based on what I've read of her accomplishments that she is the right person for this important job," he states.