Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), Ilkka Kanerva called for the creation of an international coalition to address the situation in Syria, Report informs referring to Russian TASS.

"I hope it [strikes of the Russian Air Force on ISIS objects in Syria] is in accordance with international law, and we need an international coalition to address the situation in Syria", said I. Kanerva.