Speaker of Catalan parliament released on bail

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of Catalan parliament Carme Forcadell has been released from prison on bail of 150,000 EUR.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

She is allowed to remain free pending trial under certain conditions: She is banned to leave the territory of Spain, her passport was seized. Once a week she must appear in court.

Spanish Supreme Court decided to detain Forcadell for the duration of the procedure in connection of declaration of independence of Catalonia with right to bail of 150,000 EUR.

According to declarations of income, her banking assets are estimated at 124, 607 EUR and her securities valued at 21,000 EUR.