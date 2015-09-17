​Speaker of Burkina Faso's Transitional Parliament speaks about the coup

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of the Burkina Faso's Transitional Parliament Sheriff Sai said that there was a coup and called on the people to oppose it, Report informs citing Reuters.

Speaking on the radio station RFI, he condemned what is happening in the country and urged the people to "immediately go up" in response to the incident.

Earlier, the military leaders in Burkina Faso announced overthrowing of the Acting President Michel Kafando. The military also reported the termination of the interim government. At the same time guarding captured President Kafando, Prime Minister and several ministers.