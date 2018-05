Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ There will be no referendum on Catalonia’s independence. Report informs citing the TASS, chairman of the Spanish government Mariano Rajoy stated.

“I have given the instruction to send to the Constitutional Court the lawsuit against the separatist decisions of the Catalan authorities referring to its unconstitutionality,” the Premier noted.

“The referendum of independence will not be held,” Rajoy stressed.