Spanish police arrest women accused of recruiting girls for ISIS

Spanish police arrested a woman in the Canary Islands Tuesday accused of recruiting girls to join ISIS, the Interior Ministry said.

Report informs citing foreign media, the Spanish woman, who was arrested in Arrecife, Lanzarote, has direct contacts with members of the militant group, according to a statement by the ministry.

Spain has arrested 46 people this year in relation to militant activities and has said it is working to prevent radicalized young Muslims joining armed groups in Iraq or Syria or attacking targets at home.