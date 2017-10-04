Spanish King not recognizes Catalan referendum

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ King Felipe VI of Spain did not recognize the holding of a referendum on the status of Catalonia.

Report informs citing the El Pais.

He said in a televised remarks two days after the voting.

According to him, the Catalan government conducted the referendum illegally and by their actions violated democratic principles with the aim of destroying the unity of Spain.

"They made decisions, which systematically violated the rules, showing contempt for the authorities that they represent in Catalonia", the King stressed.

Felipe VI added that the autonomy authorities also violated the Spanish constitution and the autonomy law of Catalonia.