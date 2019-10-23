Spain unveils damage of riots in Catalonia

The Ministry of Development of Spain believes that the riots during the protests in Catalonia caused economic damage in the amount of 7.3 million euros, Report informs citing TASS.

Local media noted that significant damage was caused to the transport sector of the region.

As specified in the Department, the regions lost 1.2 million euros during the riot day, when dozens of flights were canceled at Barcelona airport. Almost 4 million euros is the lost profits of enterprises in the days of protests.