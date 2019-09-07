Spain intends to ban homeopathy

Spain plans to ban alternative medicine in the country, including acupuncture and homeopathy because of their injury, Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

The ministers of science and health presented a report to the government with evidence of the harm of alternative medicine to human health.

According to parliamentarians, many people still believe in the effectiveness of such treatments, despite scientific denials.

According to a 2016 survey, 59.8% of respondents believe that acupuncture has a therapeutic property, while 52.7% of respondents are confident in the efficacy of homeopathic medicines.