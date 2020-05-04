Spain's daily death toll from COVID-19 hits 164

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has risen by 164 in the last 24 hours, Report says, citing TASS.

According to the Health Ministry of the kingdom, as of May 3, Spain's death toll rose by 164 to 25,264, which is the lowest one-day increase since March 18.

The anti-record for mortality was recorded in the country on April 1, when 950 patients died in a single day.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, the causative agent of which is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.