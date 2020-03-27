​Spain reports 750 coronavirus-related death in a day

Spain has now seen more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic than any other country except Italy.

The nation has recorded 3,434 deaths from Covid-19, the Ministries of Health and Science announced Wednesday, pushing it above China in total fatalities. The numbers are up 27% on the day before.

The country has so far recorded at least 64,059 COVIDD-19 cases since the beginning of the spread of the infection in the country, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the Health Ministry of the Kingdom, 4,858 people died, and 9,357 patients recovered. Just over the past day, the country reported another 769 deaths from the virus, which mainly recorded in the Autonomous community of Madrid (19,243). Thus, the number of deaths and infections in the country continues to grow quickly.

Notably, Spain recorded the first case of coronavirus on January 31, and the number of infected people began to grow sharply after a local outbreak detected in Italy.