​Spain records 849 new coronavirus deaths

Spain’s death toll rose by 849 to 8,189 in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry data.

The count of new cases increased by 9,222 on Tuesday - the most in a single day - to bring the total confirmed infections in the country to 94,417.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 789,000 globally, resulting in more than 38,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.