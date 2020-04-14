Spain: Over 26,000 health workers diagnosed with COVID-19

Spain has confirmed that 26,672 health workers have tested positive with COVID-19 in the country, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, some of the recovered have returned to work.

Notably, Spain’s death toll from coronavirus has reached 18,056, while 172,541 people contracted the virus in the kingdom.

Notably, the first case of COVID-19 emerged in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. So far, 210 countries globally have reported confirmed cases of the infection.

The global tally stands at 1,933,800, resulting in 458 997 recoveries, while and 120 567 of those infected died.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.