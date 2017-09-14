Spain deploys troops on Catalan border

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Spanish government has started deploying troops on the border with the Province of Catalonia on September 14.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Madrid notified the Catalonian government on military intervention if referendum is held.

The Catalonian government has not yet made a statement on troops deployment at the zero point border.

"I will use all possible means to stop the referendum from being held", Head of the Spanish government Mariano Rajoy said a while ago.

Notably, last day, all the representatives of the Catalan government and leaders of the power structures were summoned to Madrid in order to prevent the referendum.

Provincial Catalan parliament adopted a decision to hold referendum on the "independence of the region" on October 1.