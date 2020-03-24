Spain: COVID-19 fatalities reach 2,696

The Covid-19 epidemic in Spain has claimed 514 more lives in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 2,696, the Spanish government has announced.

The country now records 39,673 identified coronavirus cases compared to 33,089 on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

The new coronavirus outbreak emerged in late December 2019 in Wuhan, the most populous city in Central China.

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), officially named as Covid-19 by the WHO, has spread to 197 countries so far. A total of 391,935-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection including 17,136deaths, 102,843 recovered.

On March 11, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.