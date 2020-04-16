Spain: Coronavirus deaths surpass 19k

Spanish Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the novel coronavirus death toll now stands at 19,130 in the country, after rising by 551 since the last update.

The total number of cases increased by 5,183 to 182,816. Additional 3,947 patients have been cured of the disease, bringing the overall figure to 74,797.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000,000 globally, resulting in more than 510,000 recoveries and over 135,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.