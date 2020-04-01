Top

Spain: Coronavirus deaths exceed 9000

The number of coronavirus fatalities since the crisis began, passed 9,000 in Spain, according to foreign media.

Official figures supplied by the country’s Health Ministry on Wednesday put the total number of infections nationwide at more than 100,000, with 864 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours – the highest figure since the beginning of the outbreak.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has hit more than 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 870,000 globally, resulting in more than 43,000 deaths, and over 174, 000 recoveries.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic. 

