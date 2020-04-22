Spain confirms over 400 coronavirus-related deaths per day

Spain has recorded at least 208,389 cases of coronavirus infection since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, Report says, citing TASS.

According to the Health Ministry, 21,282 people had died, and 82,514 patients had recovered. Over the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 3,968, while 430 people died. Spain recorded the highest death toll on April 1, when 950 coronavirus patients died.

The first coronavirus case in Spain was confirmed on January 31. The number of infected people began to grow dramatically after the outbreak in Italy. In mid-March, the Spanish cabinet announced high alert due to coronavirus spread. This measure enabled the authorities to restrict citizens’ movement across the country except for urgent reasons.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China.