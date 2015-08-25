Spain and Morocco make 'Islamic State' arrests

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spain and Morocco have arrested 14 people in a joint operation targeting suspected recruiters for the so-called Islamic State (IS) group, Report informs citing BBC.

The arrests were made in suburbs of Madrid and in various Moroccan cities.

Those arrested are suspected of involvement in a network to send fighters to areas of Syria and Iraq under IS control.

On Friday a Moroccan who had lived in Spain was arrested following a foiled attack on a high-speed French train.

Ayoub El-Khazzani, 25, originally from Tetouan in northern Morocco, arrived in Spain in 2007 and lived there for seven years, in Madrid and Algeciras, before moving to France.

He is suspected of having had contact with radical Islamists and had been put on a list marked as "potentially dangerous" by Spanish authorities. They flagged this up to French counterparts in February 2014.