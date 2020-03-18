Spain: 2.5 thousand people tested positive with COVID-2019 daily

© google https://report.az/storage/news/41ad279b70e0615c18b866923a0578cf/328ead88-da8e-4f40-9c96-3ee179397740_292.jpg

The total number of people affected with COVID-10 in Spain reached 14 thousand, and another 2.5 thousand people caught the virus during the day, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"To date, Spain has recorded 13,716 cases of coronavirus infection. 2,538 new cases compared to yesterday. 558 people died, 774 people in serious condition, " - Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry's Coordination Center for Health Alerts said.

Currently, Spain ranks second in Europe in terms of the number of contracted the virus, and fourth in the world. More than five thousand patients, which makes 42% of the total infected people, are in hospitals, and 8% have recovered. Since March 14, Spain has introduced a high-alert mode, that restricted the movement of people for 15 days, and companies have switched employees to remote work.