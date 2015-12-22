SpaceX Falcon 9 unmanned rocket launches and lands in upright position

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Incredible moment SpaceX launches an unmanned rocket which then returns to Earth in a successful upright landing, paving the way for the use of reusable rockets in the future, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The successful mission, capped by delivery of all 11 satellites to orbit for launch customer ORBCOMM Inc, unfolded in just over 30 minutes and marked a pivotal reversal of fortunes for privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, founded by high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

It was the first flight for his California-based company since a rocket failure in June that destroyed a cargo ship being carried on a resupply mission bound for the International Space Station.

The upgraded, 23-story-tall Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 8:29 p.m. with the nine-engine suborbital main stage returning 10 minutes later to a landing site about 6 miles south of its launch pad. The upper-stage booster continued its ascent to Earth orbit with its payload.