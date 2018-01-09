SpaceX fails to set US spy satellite into orbit

© EPA-EFE/NASA

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ A spy satellite code-named Zuma that was launched on January 7 aboard from Falcon 9 of US company SpaceX rocket is assumed to have broken up or plunged into the sea, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

US officials were informed of the unsuccessful launch.

Satellite Zuma failed to separate from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket and is assumed to have broken up or plunged into the sea.

The investigation is underway.