    South Sudan leaders agree 'permanent' ceasefire

    Kiir and Machar then signed six-point agreement

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar agreed on Wednesday to a "permanent" ceasefire to take effect within 72 hours, raising hopes of a deal to end their country's devastating war. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Sudan's Foreign Minister Al-Dierdiry Ahmed announced following talks in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

    "All parties have agreed on a permanent ceasefire within 72 hours of signing the Khartoum Document," – FM said.

    Kiir and Machar then signed six-point agreement in the presence of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.

    Notably, the talks between the President of Southern Sudan, Salva Kiir and rebel leader Rijek Machar, took place for several days in Khartoum, where Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir also participated as an intermediary.

    South Sudan separated from Sudan in 2011.

