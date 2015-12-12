South and North Korea finalise talks with no results

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Republic of Korea and the DPRK on Saturday finalised high-level talks they began on December 11 in Kaesong to return to normal the bilateral relations.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS, Yonhap News Agency reports no results of the talks have been presented. Nor have the sides announced a new date for consultations.

The situation on the Korean peninsula deteriorated seriously in August after North and South Korea exchanged artillery fire in the western part of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Seoul claimed that North Korea was the first to open fire and the artillery shelling was aimed at South Korea’s propaganda loudspeakers installed nearby. Pyongyang rejected the allegations.

On the same day, North Korea forwarded an ultimatum to South Korea to stop broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda through loudspeakers, to dismantle the equipment within next 48 hours and threatened military action otherwise. Seoul declared it would not meet Pyongyang’s demands.

The meeting at the Demilitarized Zone village began soon after the deadline for North Korea's ultimatum expired.

In order to improve the relations, the countries had two rounds of talks, where they agreed to begin a high-level dialogue.