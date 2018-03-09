South Korean President: Upcoming DPRK-US talks will be historic milestone

© Inosmi

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the upcoming meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump a milestone.

Report informs citing the TASS, press secretary of the administration of the head of state Kim Eui-kyeom said.

"The meeting of the leaders of the DPRK and the US will be a historic milestone, thanks to which peace will reign on the Korean peninsula," the South Korean president said expressing confidence.

According to him, If the negotiations take place, "full denuclearization of the peninsula will begin."

He also thanked the politicians for their "courage and wisdom."

Notably, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also considers the agreement on the meeting a step in the right direction.

On March 5-6, Kim Jong-un held talks with Moon’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong in Pyongyang during which the official Pyongyang expressed readiness to start consultations on the normalization of relations with Washington.

Along with this, US President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has confirmed his readiness to meet with the DPRK leader.