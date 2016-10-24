South Korean President proposes introduction of a second presidential term

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean President Park Geun-hye has today proposed a constitutional reform that allowed to be in office for two consecutive terms, Report informs referring to the BBC.

According to the head of the South Korean state, constitution limiting presidential powers one period was useful in the transition to democracy, but now outdated.

Speaking about the specific measures, the president said that the government will create a committee to study the issue of constitutional reform. Thus the representative of the President of South Korea, commenting on the initiative, said that Park Geun-hye will not be able to take the opportunity to go for a second term, even if the reform will be carried out.