    South Korean president delegates powers to prime minister

    Earlier in the day, as many as 234 lawmakers of the 300-seat parliament voted in favor Park Geun-hye's impeachment

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean President Park Geun-hye has officially delegated her powers to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn according to the country’s laws, after the parliament voted in favor of her impeachment on Friday.

    Earlier in the day, as many as 234 lawmakers of the 300-seat parliament voted in favor Park's impeachment over the ongoing political scandal. According to the Yonhap news agency, Park did so straight after she learnt of the results of the vote.

