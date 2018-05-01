South Korean president asks UN to verify DPRK's nuclear test site shutdown

© AP

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean president Moon Jae-In has asked the United Nations to help verify North Korea's planned shutdown of its nuclear test site.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

Moon also asked the UN to monitor the implementation of his summit deal reached with Kim to turn the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) into a peace belt.

"I would like the UN to issue a declaration to support the Panmunjom Declaration via the General Assembly or the Security Council," Moon said.

The UN chief responded he's willing to cooperate on the issue as he hopes to help efforts to make peace take root in Korea, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui Kyeom said.

Guterres added he would assign a UN disarmament official to work with Seoul on the matter.