South Korean MFA: 'China to join UN resolution for N.K. sanctions’

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Seoul on Friday stepped up its efforts to enlist Beijing’s support for the adoption of stringent sanctions to punish Pyongyang’s recent nuclear test during talks between its senior defense and diplomatic officials and their Chinese counterparts, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Seoul hosted regular working-level defense policy talks with Beijing for the first time since Pyongyang’s purported hydrogen bomb test last Wednesday. During the talks, the Chinese side said it would join a new U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution, which is in the making.

“Beijing said that as North Korea’s nuclear test violated UNSC resolutions and the 2005 joint declaration (of the six party talks), China would participate in the UNSC resolution,” Yoon Soon-gu, director general of the international policy bureau at Seoul’s Defense Ministry, told reporters following his talks with his Chinese counterpart Guan Youfei

“During the talks, Beijing also said that it has publicly stated that it is absolutely opposed to North Korea’s development of nuclear arms and its nuclear test, and that it delivered such a message when it called in Pyongyang’s ambassador to Beijing,” he added.