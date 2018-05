© EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The South Korean court has found former president Park Geun-hye guilty on multiple counts of abuse of power, bribery and coercion and sentenced her to 24 years in prison.

Report informs citing the TASS, she was charged under 18 clauses of the Criminal Code.

The court upheld most of the allegations against Park Geun-hye.