South Korean Defense Ministry: We clarifying Trump's words on refusal of military exercises

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ / Ministry of Defense of South Korea has currently not conducted any discussions with US colleagues regarding the suspension of joint military exercises and is trying to clarify "through diplomatic channels what exactly US President Donald Trump meant " when he talked about stopping the maneuvers, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"We have not yet had any discussions with the American side regarding the suspension of joint exercises. We are trying to find out what President Trump said through diplomatic channels," representatives of the South Korean military Department said.

Companions of the agency stressed that "at this time it is impossible to understand the meaning and intention of president Trump’s words".

Today, following the summit of leaders of US and KNDR, Donald Trump made the statement that Washington will resume military operations with South Korea, as long as KNDR makes the right choice in the right direction. The president of US noted that this "will allow you to save big money".