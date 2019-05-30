South Korea to send group of rescuers to Hungary after boat capsized in Danube

© AP Photo / Peter Lakatos https://report.az/storage/news/061acfc3f0b62f2ecd3d59bfd1ed82fd/42f37880-1b49-48fd-aec9-4e2fc5b012ab_292.jpg

South Korea intends to dispatch a group of rescuers and diplomats to Hungary after a boat capsized in Danube, Report informs citing foreign media.

The rescue group will include six diplomats and 12 rescuers. The terms are being agreed.

There were 33 South Korean citizens and two Hungarian crew members aboard a pleasure boat when it capsized after being hit by another larger tourist vessel. Seven people died, 19 are reportedly missing, while seven others were rescued.