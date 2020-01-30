South Korea to provide financial aid to fight coronavirus

The government of the Republic of Korea decided to allocate $5 million to China to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus, Report informs, citing TASS.

Seoul offered to provide Beijing with personal protection and hygiene products, including 2 million medical masks, in connection with the spread of a new type of pneumonia. Moreover, the South Korean authorities announced their intention to transfer 100,000 protective suits and glasses to the Chinese side.

Earlier, President Moon Jae-In said in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping that South Korea is ready to provide any support to China to prevent the spread of the disease.