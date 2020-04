© France 24 https://report.az/storage/news/93f3d8b4b4b3afe029bb5737b47e7ced/b2acbe6a-fd60-4349-a834-eb2c75c502ac_292.jpg

South Korea could not predict the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak in Daegu, therefore, 1,800 infected are waiting in line for hospitalization where now there are not enough hospital rooms.

“I sincerely apologize for not being able to predict the extent of the disease, and many infected people have to wait at home," Deputy head of the South Korean Ministry of Health Gan Kim Nip said.

According to him, South Korea has already registered 4,812 cases of coronavirus infection.